Peru: Pedro Castillo Could Be Sentenced to 31 Years in Prison

Meanwhile, Dina Boluarte is preparing a bill that would allow her regime to control coverage of the protests under the pretext of protecting the journalists' health and safety.

On Wednesday, the Peru21 newspaper revealed that the Peruvian Prosecutor's Office considers that former President Pedro Castillo can be sentenced to over 31 years in prison for the alleged commission of corruption crimes during his administration.

The journalists accessed a document prepared by Prosecutor Helder Teran, who provides for a sentence of at least 31 years in prison for Castillo, who is currently serving another preventive detention order for 18 months.

Teran charges Castillo with crimes such as criminal organization, aggravated influence, and peddling. The accumulated sentences for these crimes could be more than 31 years, as Peru21 commented.

The prosecutor's request will be evaluated by Supreme Judge Juan Carlos Checkley on Friday. The investigation also involves former Transportation Minister Juan Silva, who is accused of collusion, and former Housing Minister Geiner Alvarado, who is accused of criminal organization.

On Thursday, the Peruvian press also denounced that President Dina Boluarte is preparing a bill that will seek to limit freedom of expression and the exercise of journalism in Peru.

In its current form, the bill is called "Inter-institutional action protocol for the coordination and attention to journalists and social communicators in the context of disturbance of public order."

According to the Boluarte regime, its purpose would be to "guarantee journalists' safety, health, and defense." However, the Press and Society Institute (IPYS) considers that the bill is dangerous because it will allow the government to control the coverage of the protests.

"The Interior Ministry, the Health Ministry, the National Police, the Justice Ministry, and the College of Journalists are responsible for creating the bill," outlet La Lupa explained.