Peruvian Constitutional Judge Asks to Annul Fujimori's Release

On Monday, Manuel Monteagudo, one of the six judges of the Peruvian Constitutional Court, requested the annulment of the resolution that allowed the release of dictator Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) on December 6.

He made this request arguing that the resolution was considered by three judges without the full knowledge and consideration of all the Court's members.

One of the votes in favor of Fujimori's release was cast by the Constitutional Court president, who would decide in the event of a tie. Currently, citizens are waiting for a hearing to be held in the Constitutional Court to examine Monteagudo's request for nullification.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor's Office has requested house arrest for Fujimori for the massacre of six farmers in Pativilca in 1992.

At that time, the paramilitary group Colina claimed that those farmers had murdered the mayor of Pativilca and killed them. To cover up this extrajudicial killing, the Colina group tried to link the farmers to the subversive group Sendero Luminoso.

Although this investigation was archived, members of the Colina group admitted in 2007 that they had participated in this case, leading to the reopening of the case in 2012.

In 2017, authorities requested that Fujimori be charged with the crime of qualified homicide, for which 25 years are being sought. The oral trial for the Colina case was scheduled to begin on Monday.

House arrest for Fujimori is being requested. It is expected that this will be carried out as there is a precedent from 2000 when Fujimori ended his term, fled to Japan for five years, and was later extradited from Chile in 2007.

Following that, Fujimori was sentenced for the Barrios Altos and La Cantuta cases, serving a 25-year sentence until he was released through a controversial pardon.