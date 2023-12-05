Peru: Road Blockade Punishable by up to 15 Years in Prison

The amendment to the Penal Code establishes penalties for blockades of not less than 10 years imprisonment.

The Prime Minister, Alberto Otarola, announced on Tuesday that the Government issued a legislative decree ordering severe sanctions against those who participate in and organize road blockades.

The blocking of highways can be punished with up to 15 years of imprisonment, according to the norm that modifies the Penal Code.

In this regard, Otarola said that "Legislative Decree 1589 has been published, which adopts a series of measures agreed and discussed in the Council of Ministers."

In a press conference, the Prime Minister informed the modification of the Penal Code, with penalties for blockades of no less than 10 years of imprisonment.

The penalties aimed at "guaranteeing citizen security" will be severe and also effective, said Otarola. The prime minister noted that "it is time for those who seek to cut off, suspend or affect the rights of all Peruvians to answer for their actions."



The tweet reads, "Alberto Otárola: "Legislative Decree 1589 has been published [...] we are modifying the Penal Code to guarantee security and public tranquility."

In addition, Article 315-B of the Penal Code is modified, according to DL 1589, related to those who are involved in the crime of riot.

It is established that "those who voluntarily perform the following acts shall be punished with imprisonment of up to 6 years: Providing any furniture, object or instrument that facilitates the activities of the agent of the crime of riot. Providing financial or economic resources for the acquisition of furniture, object or instrument that facilitates the activities of the agent of the crime of riot."

The norm also modifies article 283 of the Penal Code, which refers to the hindering of public services. "Whose aggravating factors this time can be punished with up to 10 years of imprisonment."