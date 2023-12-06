Peru’s Penitentiary Institute Orders Fujimori’s Release

For the Barrios Altos and La Cantuta cases, Alberto Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2009 for crimes against humanity.

Peru's National Penitentiary Institute (INPE) ordered the immediate release of Alberto Fujimori on Wednesday, in compliance with the order of the Constitutional Court (TC).

"The INPE, in compliance with the Constitutional Court's order for the immediate release of Alberto Fujimori, after processing the document in accordance with internal protocols, will proceed with the execution of the release," the institution said in a statement on social network X.

The order of the TC was signed by three of the six members of the body. According to INPE chief Javier Llaque, an administrative error in the registration of the TC magistrates' signatures on the resolution that ordered Alberto Fujimori's "immediate release" prevented him from leaving Barbadillo prison.

"What happens is that the court, its personnel and the magistrates, do not have their signatures registered in the institution, in the INPE records," Llaque told local media.

#INPEinforma | El #INPE en cumplimiento del mandato del Tribunal Constitucional que dispone la inmediata libertad del interno Alberto Fujimori Fujimori, luego de procesar el documento de conformidad con los protocolos internos, procederá con la ejecución de la libertad. pic.twitter.com/XH6OnayBrF — INPE (@INPEgob) December 6, 2023

The tweet reads, "The INPE, in compliance with the Constitutional Court's order for the immediate release of inmate Alberto Fujimori Fujimori, after processing the document according to internal protocols, will proceed to execute the release."

Last Friday, the First Preparatory Investigation Court of Ica, Mr. Vicente Fernandez Tapia ruled out releasing the former president after dismissing the "habeas corpus" lawsuit filed before him for lack of jurisdiction, he argued.

Fernandez established at that moment to return all the proceedings to the TC "with the due note of attention, in order to proceed according to the law regarding the execution of the sentence issued" in the habeas corpus process presented before his office.

Fujimori's release by the TC has been ruled despite the fact that last year the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) ordered the non-execution of the measure, requesting that justice be guaranteed for the victims of the Barrios Altos and La Cantuta massacres.

For the Barrios Altos and La Cantuta cases, Alberto Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2009 for crimes against humanity. He has been serving his sentence in Barbadillo prison, located in the Lima district of Ate.