Inter-American Court Asks Peru Not to Release Alberto Fujimori

Currently, this far-right former president is serving a 25-year sentence for crimes against humanity, embezzlement, corruption, and office usurpation.

On Tuesday, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACtHR) issued an urgent resolution, requesting the Peruvian State refrain from releasing former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), who is serving a 25-year sentence for crimes against humanity, embezzlement, corruption, and office usurpation.

The IACtHR President Ricardo Perez's resolution requires Peru not to release Fujimori until the Inter-American Court has all the necessary elements to analyze whether the release decision complies with the conditions established in the Resolution of April 7, 2022.

Previously, the IACtHR ordered Peru to refrain from implementing a Constitutional Court's decision from December 4, 2023, where the 'immediate release' of Alberto Fujimori Fujimori was ordered.

The Inter-American Court's request was to ensure the right to access justice for the victims of the Barrios Altos and La Cantuta massacres.

#PeoplesHistory | Today, we remember the victims of the La Cantuta massacre, one of the crimes against humanity for which US-backed far-right former president Alberto Fujimori is in prison. pic.twitter.com/GRZAfqdvwl — Peoples Dispatch (@peoplesdispatch) July 18, 2023

The new IACtHR resolution is a response to the representatives of the victims, who submitted a document on Tuesday arguing that there is "an extremely urgent situation because the highest national judicial instance has openly disobeyed what was ordered by IACtHR´s resolutions in 2018 and 2022.

The representatives of the victims denounced that Fujimori's release would cause irreparable harm to the access to justice right since there are no national resources to challenge the decision of the Peruvian Constitutional Court.

Currently, Peru is in a "state of anticipation" regarding the release of the former president, Alberto Fujimori, following the decision of the Constitutional Court, which ordered his immediate release in restitution for the pardon he received in 2017.

Fujimori's supporters eagerly awaited his release at the Barbadillo prison gate, while the relatives of the victims of the Barrios Altos and La Cantuta massacres protested against the Constitutional Court's ruling outside the Palace of Justice.