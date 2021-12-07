Peruvian Congress Rejects Motion to Impeach President Castillo

The proposal to declare President Pedro Castillo as "permanently morally incapable" did not move forward with 76 votes against, compared to 46 in favor and 4 abstentions.

This was the fifth presidential vacancy (impeachment) request filed in the Peruvian Parliament in the last four years, which in the preceding cases prevented former Presidents Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018) and Martin Vizcarra (2018-2020) from concluding their respective terms.

The petition to impeach Castillo only had six votes out of the 52 needed to open the presidential impeachment process, as had already been anticipated the day before by the president of Congress, María del Carmen Alva.

The alleged pressures exerted to the commanders of the Armed Forces by the former secretary of the Government Palace and the former Minister of Defense to grant promotions to military men close to the head of state, were the reasons decreed for Castillo's request.

We cannot stand idly by. From the different left of Peru we have to go out to defend the government of our president Pedro Castillo with Peru Libre at the head. Enough of divisions. In unity, we will win. Image

The 43 congressmen that make up the three right-wing parties demanding Castillo's dismissal voted in favor of the motion, among them the pro-Fujimori Fuerza Popular, the far-right Renovación Popular and the neoliberal Avanza País.

Members of these three forces are the same ones who supported the allegations of electoral fraud without evidence launched by Keiko Fujimori after she lost the presidential elections against Castillo.

The Marxist party Perú Libre, with which Castillo won the elections, as well as the leftist coalition Junto por el Perú (JP) and the centrists Acción Popular, Somos Perú and the liberal Partido Morado also voted against.