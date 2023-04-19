The US Should Not Spy On Mexican Institutions: President AMLO

On Tuesday, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) denounced that the United States is spying on Mexican security institutions, following a Pentagon document leaked that showed alleged tensions between the Mexican army and the U.S. Navy.
"The U.S. Pentagon should have never spied on our security institutions," he said, regarding the classified documents that first appeared on the Discord chat.
The leaked data showed that U.S. authorities evaluated the implications of Mexican laws under which the Mexican Army must protect its country's airspace.
Washington considered that such norms could exacerbate the "rivalry" between the Mexican Army and the Mexican Navy, which might undermine their ability to conduct joint operations with U.S. forces.
"We need to take care of our national security information, which is being subjected to espionage by the Pentagon,” AMLO stressed.
Hours after this statement, the Mexican President received in his office the U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar, who left the meeting without giving statements to the press.
AMLO also announced that his administration will seek to set new conditions for collaboration with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which spied on the sons of the former Sinaloa cartel leader "Chapo" Guzman without authorization from Mexican authorities.
"There can be no foreign agents in our country. No. We can share information with them, but only our Army, Navy, and National Guard can lead security operations in our country," he said.
On Friday, the U.S. justice accused Guzman’s sons of trafficking in fentanyl, a synthetic opiate that the DEA describes as the "deadliest drug threat" in the United States.
“The U.S. authorities should pay more attention to cartels that distribute drugs inside their country. Not only should they prosecute Mexican drug dealers, but also investigate what currently happens in their territory," Lopez Obrador stressed.