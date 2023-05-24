Peru: Prosecutor's Office Summons President Over Protest Deaths

According to the Ombudsman's Office, more than 60 people died as a result of repression during protests between December 2022 and February 2023.

The Peruvian Prosecutor's Office summoned this Wednesday, President Dina Boluarte on May 31 to testify on the deaths registered during the protests against the Government and the Congress.

Local media reported that the proceeding, which is part of the investigation against the president for the alleged crime of genocide, has been scheduled for Wednesday, May 31, starting at 9:00 local time.

Previously, the Judiciary declared partially founded the protection of rights filed by the Attorney General's Office (PGE), which sought to be included in the investigation.

On January 10, Patricia Benavides, Attorney General of the Nation, opened a preliminary investigation against the president for the alleged crimes of genocide, aggravated homicide and serious injuries, after the deaths registered in the demonstrations against the Government and the Congress between December 2022 and February 2023.

The Peruvian prosecutor's office summoned President Dina Boluarte on May 31 to question her for her alleged responsibility in the repression of the protests that followed the dismissal of Pedro Castillo, which caused the death of more than 60 people and injured hundreds of others.

According to the Ombudsman's Office, more than 60 people died as a result of repression, mostly in the regions of Arequipa, Puno, Cusco, Ayacucho and Apurimac.

Among the demands of the citizens in the protests were Boluarte's dismissal and that of the members of the current Congress through early general elections.

Boluarte's lawyer, Joseph Campos, said that the Peruvian president will go to the Prosecutor's Office on the aforementioned date to give her statement.

Campos said that the investigation against his client makes no sense expressing "the will to end this chapter that should not exist because it does not correspond that a president of the Republic, who is a constitutionally established authority, be investigated for this crime."