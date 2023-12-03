Peru: At Least 9 Killed and 15 Wounded Due a Mine Explossion

The Ministry of the Interior ordered, the immediate transfer of a contingent of police officers.

This Saturday, the Peruvian Interior Ministry informed the death of 9 people and 15 wounded after an armed men group entered into the Podersa Mine's sinkhole, in the North of the country, and detonated several explosive charges.

The ministry of the interior detailed that the mine suffered the incursion of a group of armed men who clashed with security personnel and took as hostages four people.

Given what happened, the Ministry of the Interior ordered, through the National Police of Peru, the immediate transfer of a contingent of police officers from the special forces to intensify operations in the area together with the police personnel of the region.

In the comuniqué, the ministry added that until now the National Police has taken control of the situation, having so far arrested 7 alleged criminals and seized weapons.

����#URGENTE Con relación a la violenta incursión de un grupo de delincuentes a las instalaciones de la Compañía Minera Poderosa, el Ministerio del Interior comunica lo siguiente: pic.twitter.com/I5PN1UPBiY — Ministerio del Interior ���� (@MininterPeru) December 3, 2023

The tweet reads: In relation to the violent incursion of a group of criminals into the facilities of the Compañía Minera Poderosa, the Ministry of the Interior communicates the following...

For her part, the regional prefect (governor), Carolina Velasco, told to a local broadcast that three of the injured are serious and blamed hired hitmen for driving illegal mining, in retaliation against police operations against this illegal activity.

On a statement, the Foreign Trade Society of Peru (ComexPerú) regreted the murder of the nine Poderosa mining workers and condemned the attack on its facilities in the province of Pataz, La Libertad, and added that this attack against company workers must mean a turning point in the fight against crime.

It has also asked the executive branch to take immediate action because it considers that the lack of security in the area sends a negative message about the country.