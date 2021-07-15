    • Live
Keiko Fujimori’s Supporters Attack Two Peruvian Ministers

    Keiko Fujimori's supporters protest in Lima, Peru, July 14, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 15 July 2021
The far-right organization "The Resistance" stoned the car in which Oscar Ugarte and Solangel Fernandez were traveling to a press conference.

On Wednesday, Presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori’s supporters attacked Peruvian Health Minister Oscar Ugarte and Housing Minister Solangel Fernandez during a demonstration against the results of the June 6 elections.

Peru: JNE Concludes Review of All of Keiko's Vote Contestations

Members of the far-right organization called "The Resistance" beat and stoned the car in which the ministers were traveling to a COVID-19-related press conference. The National Police identified the perpetrators of the attack.

"Citizens have the right to express themselves freely, but without attacking other people or affecting public or private property", Ministry Council Presidency stated.

Fujimori’s supporters carried banners that backed her electoral fraud speech and questioned President Francisco Sagasti for allegedly taking sides in favor of leftist candidate Pedro Castillo, who won the second electoral round.

The National Elections Jury (JNE) has not yet proclaimed Castillo as President-elect because Fujimori's Popular Force (FP) party challenged thousands of ballots in his favor. Although the JNE rejected these requests for lack of arguments, she threatened to request the annulment of votes again. 

"It is not our problem whether the proclamation process is delayed or not. It is the problem of the officials who did not want to clarify the fraud," FP lawyer Julio Castiglioni said.

Right-wing militants also attacked journalists who are reporting what was happening. Despite the deliberate character of these acts, the daughter of dictator Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) swore that she and her supporters condemn the violence.

EFE
by teleSUR/ ag-JF
