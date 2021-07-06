Peru: Prosecutor Opens New Investigation Against Keiko Fujimori

On Monday, Peru's Anticorruption Prosecutor Jose Domingo Perez initiated a new preliminary investigation against Keiko Fujimori and the Popular Force party for money laundering during the 2021 presidential campaign.
Perez initiated this investigation after Vladimiro Montesinos' telephone conversations were leaked to social networks. In these audios, this former adviser to the dictator Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) proposes to bribe three electoral judges to favor Keiko by altering the number of votes cast in the presidential elections held on June 6.
Previously, in 2011 and 2016, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office brought other charges against Keiko for having received US$1.2 million from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht for her political campaigns. Due to the complexity of the possible new crime, Perez established a maximum term of 36 months to complete the preliminary investigations of the case.
He also required from the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIR) reports on suspicious operations linked to Fujimori and her party. In an attempt to minimize the seriousness of the new legal and political scandal, Keiko swore that she had no relationship with Montesinos.
Currently, Montesinos is confined to a high security military prison where he is serving several sentences, one of which will keep him in prison for 25 years due to human rights violations during the dictatorship of Keiko's father, who is also in prison.
In recent weeks, after it became known that leftist candidate Pedro Castillo would be Peru's next president, Montesinos contacted a former military officer to bribe members of the National Election Jury (JNE). According to the audios posted on social networks, a judge requested US$3 million for each of the JNE members to favor Keiko, who lost the presidential election.
This right-wing presidential candidate has been in custody for corruption twice: the first time between October 2018 and November 2019 and the last time between January and May 2020.