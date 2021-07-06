Peru: Prosecutor Opens New Investigation Against Keiko Fujimori

Vladimiro Montesinos proposed to bribe three electoral judges to favor Keiko by altering the number of votes cast in the presidential elections held on June 6.

On Monday, Peru's Anticorruption Prosecutor Jose Domingo Perez initiated a new preliminary investigation against Keiko Fujimori and the Popular Force party for money laundering during the 2021 presidential campaign.

Perez initiated this investigation after Vladimiro Montesinos' telephone conversations were leaked to social networks. In these audios, this former adviser to the dictator Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) proposes to bribe three electoral judges to favor Keiko by altering the number of votes cast in the presidential elections held on June 6.

Previously, in 2011 and 2016, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office brought other charges against Keiko for having received US$1.2 million from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht for her political campaigns. Due to the complexity of the possible new crime, Perez established a maximum term of 36 months to complete the preliminary investigations of the case.

He also required from the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIR) reports on suspicious operations linked to Fujimori and her party. In an attempt to minimize the seriousness of the new legal and political scandal, Keiko swore that she had no relationship with Montesinos.



#Peru Pedro Castillo’s party, Perú Libre, has denied allegations of any fraud while the US state department described the process as a “model of democracy”, and even the EU called the elections “free and democratic”.



