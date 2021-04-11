Peru Update: UN Calls Youth To Join Polling Stations Tables

This Sunday, over 25 million Peruvians were called to elect the new president, two vice presidents, 130 legislators, and five representatives for the Andean Parliament.
Voters cast their ballots without having a definite favorite candidate. According to national polls, six nominees could advance to the second round of elections scheduled for June.
Former center-right lawmaker Yonhy Lescano, neoliberal economist Hernando de Soto, former Alianza Lima goalkeeper George Forsyth, and Keiko Fujimori are disputing the preference of conservative voters.
5h00 EST UN calls on young people to voluntarily assume the role of voting table members
The United Nations Organization (UN) called on young Peruvians to fulfill their civic duty to guarantee the success of the Elections.
"Citizens, especially young people, should voluntarily assume the role of table members in their polling stations. Let's ensure the success of the democratic process," the office of the UN envoy to Peru stated.
4h30 EST Hundreds of citizens denounce chaos and delays
Thousands of Peruvians on Sunday rejected the chaos, insecurity, long lines, and delays that have marked Peru's election day.
Electoral authorities called for the elderly, pregnant women, and people with disabilities to vote between 7h00 and 9h00 local time.
However, hundreds of them had to wait for hours under the sun outside several polling stations in the capital Lima due to the lack of electoral personnel.
"Nobody respects the social distance, the disorganization is increasing the risk of contagion," said Luis Rincon, a 55-year-old diabetic man who went to vote at the Villa El Salvador school with his disabled son.
4:00 PM EST: Dozens of people dropped out of the lines and will not vote
Local media reported that many people had to withdraw from voting due to the chaos and disorganization.
Peru's Electoral Processes National Agency (ONPE) reported that the delays occurred due to polling station staff who did not inform in time that they would not go to their post.
For health security precautions, pregnant women, the elderly, and disabled people were exempt from being part of the voting tables, "which made it difficult to find volunteers among the voters to fill the vacancies," The ONPE stated.
3:45 PM EST: Polling stations were set up two hours after the legal deadline
Over 99 percent of the country's polling stations were set up by 14h00 local time, two hours after the legal deadline for the constitution of the polling stations.