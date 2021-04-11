Peru Update: UN Calls Youth To Join Polling Stations Tables

According to national polls, six nominees could advance to the second round of elections scheduled for June.

This Sunday, over 25 million Peruvians were called to elect the new president, two vice presidents, 130 legislators, and five representatives for the Andean Parliament.

Voters cast their ballots without having a definite favorite candidate. According to national polls, six nominees could advance to the second round of elections scheduled for June.

Former center-right lawmaker Yonhy Lescano, neoliberal economist Hernando de Soto, former Alianza Lima goalkeeper George Forsyth, and Keiko Fujimori are disputing the preference of conservative voters.

5h00 EST UN calls on young people to voluntarily assume the role of voting table members

The United Nations Organization (UN) called on young Peruvians to fulfill their civic duty to guarantee the success of the Elections.

"Citizens, especially young people, should voluntarily assume the role of table members in their polling stations. Let's ensure the success of the democratic process," the office of the UN envoy to Peru stated.

4h30 EST Hundreds of citizens denounce chaos and delays

Thousands of Peruvians on Sunday rejected the chaos, insecurity, long lines, and delays that have marked Peru's election day.

Electoral authorities called for the elderly, pregnant women, and people with disabilities to vote between 7h00 and 9h00 local time.

However, hundreds of them had to wait for hours under the sun outside several polling stations in the capital Lima due to the lack of electoral personnel.

"Nobody respects the social distance, the disorganization is increasing the risk of contagion," said Luis Rincon, a 55-year-old diabetic man who went to vote at the Villa El Salvador school with his disabled son.

#Peru | Peru's 18 presidential candidates had a televised breakfast with their relatives on Sunday to kick off election day. This, amid despair outside of polling stations due to opening delays.https://t.co/jbk2P2cO0R — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 11, 2021