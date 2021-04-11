General Election Day Begins in Peru

The country is looking for a president who will last in office after four in the last four and a half years failed to finish their mandates.

The electoral process had already started this Sunday in Peru. At 11H00 GMT, polling stations had already opened, although previously, several thousands of voters had already exercised their right to vote, either because they are residents abroad or under some other exception provided for in the national law.

A total of 18 candidates seek to, above all, occupy a place on the ballot. The polls have confirmed that up to seven candidates could be in a technical tie, although the day's winner is uncertain since no candidate looks to exceed a meager 10 percent of preferences.

Polls point to a probable technical tie between candidates Yohny Lezcano, of Acción Popular; Verónika Mendoza, of Juntos por el Perú, and Hernando de Soto, of Avanza País, all with between 9 and 10 percent in the latest surveys.

#AndinaEnglish Peru’s elections: Over 95,000 Peruvians eligible to vote in New York and New Jersey https://t.co/ZiGTkcyoHv pic.twitter.com/9C2MlZd7Hx — Agencia Andina (@Agencia_Andina) April 9, 2021

However, other polls do not rule out other candidates, such as Keiko Fujimori, George Forsyth, and Rafael López Aliaga. All in all, it will be a day of difficult prognosis in Peru.

According to the electoral roll, more than 25 million Peruvians are called to the polls this Sunday, although surveys suggest that a large number will opt for electoral apathy. Peruvians living abroad have been exercising their right to vote for several hours already.