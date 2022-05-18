Peru Takes Part in the COP15 To Fight Desertification

Peru participates in the fifteenth session of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to combat desertification.

Abidjan, Ivory Coast, hosted Peru as a participant in the fifteenth session of the Conference of the Parties (COP15). It shared its challenges and opportunities regarding the troubles of desertification and drought.

The fifteenth summit of COP15 has as a priority to urge several states to take practical actions to strike the rapid degradation of natural areas across the planet, under the subject of "Land. Life. Legacy: From scarcity to prosperity."

The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) has promoted the development of measures and policies regarding the "Drought Initiative," with the involvement of the private sector in ecosystem restoration and protection projects in the region of Peru.

The Peruvian Ministry of Environment (Minam) is representing the country in such a session, with the participation of Cristina Rodriguez, Director of Adaptation to Climate Change and Desertification at the Ministry, where it will also discuss more effective ways to implement voluntary measures of Land Degradation Neutrality.

#COP15: Peru implements voluntary Land Degradation Neutrality measures. It consists of stopping the expansion of desertification, which threatens 40% of the planet, through sustainable practices by 2030.

Peru expects by 2030 that the practice of such measures does not affect the proportion of degraded land through sustainable practices, not to increase but either to decrease. Ibrahim Thiaw, the Executive Secretary of the Convention, said that the session aims to address the challenges of land degradation and drought.