Peruvian President Swears in New Interior Minister

José Navarro was sworn in as the new minister by Sagasti at the government palace. This is Peru's eighth Interior Minister this year.

The new Interior Minister was a senior official of the Peruvian Congress and served as Secretary-General of the Presidency, a function he performed under another transitional leader, Valentin Paniagua, between 2000 and 2001.

Elice, besides being a close collaborator of the Peruvian president, is a leader and member of the Morado Party, from which he was a candidate to Parliament in January of this year, without being elected.

Cluber Aliaga resigned only five days after being sworn in after public statements that showed contradictions with President Francisco Sagasti.

Aliaga's resignation is related to statements against the withdrawal of 18 police generals, decided by Sagasti in use of his powers and described as illegal by his detractors.