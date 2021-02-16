Peru's COVID-19 Vaccination Scandal Involves 487 People

The abuse of power generates a new crisis in a country that is still experiencing the aftermath of the fall of the previous government.

Peru's President Francisco Sagasti on Tuesday announced that 487 people were vaccinated without the corresponding authorization. Among them are dozens of public officials.

"Those who took part in these inappropriate acts will not have a place in my administration," Sagasti warned.

The list of those who unduly received the vaccine before Feb. 10 will be submitted to the Comptroller General's Office, the Public Prosecutor's Office, the Attorney General's Office, and the Health Minister's Investigation Commission to open the corresponding administrative and criminal processes against them.

The information comes from investigations that started right after former President Martin Vizcarra's declarations about his vaccination as a volunteer during his term in office.

The quest for COVID-19 vaccines has been a challenge for many countries around the globe, including Peru. @CindyArnson comments on the difficulties that nations in Latin America face. Via @NPR.

The vaccination scandal has caused the resignation of Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti and Foreign Affairs Minister Elizabeth Astete thus far. Given that the investigations are still ongoing, it is expected more revelations regarding the behavior of senior officials.

The National Prosecutor Zoraida Avalos announced that legal actions have started against Vizcarra for extortion and taking undue advantage of his position.

These facts represent a new crisis for the country, which is still recovering from the political instability caused by Vizcarra's impeachment in Nov. 2020.