Peruvian Congress Obstructs Constituent Assembly

The Peruvian right managed to pass a legal reform that seriously limits the possibility of the Executive branch calling a referendum.

On Sunday, Peru's President Pedro Castillo strongly criticized the opposition-controlled Congress for approving a bill that modifies the "Law on Participation Rights and Citizen Control" (PRC). As a result, the conditions for calling referendums change in an unconstitutional sense.

He pointed out that Congress insists to maintain a Constitution that mutilates the right to referendum for a Constituent Assembly. According to current legislation, the Castillo administration can challenge the reform of the PRC law before the Constitutional Court.

The refusal of the Peruvian elites to change the constitution imposed during the dictatorship of Alberto Fujimori (1990-200) contradicts the democratic order, explained President Castillo, who recalled that the political power in a republic emanates from the People.

Castillo's statements are essentially motivated by the action of the Congress, which established ad-hoc protections for Article 206 of the Constitution so that only a parliamentary majority can approve any constitutional reform.

