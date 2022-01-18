Peru: Ombudsman Calls Out Threats Against President Castillo

On Tuesday, the Peruvian Ombudsman's Office urged the Peruvian Public Prosecutor's Office to take legal action in response to the death threat made by a journalist of the local newspaper El Trome against the country's president, Pedro Castillo.

"We reject violent and discriminatory speech by a journalist against the president of the Republic. Freedom of expression does not protect invocations to the use of violence or the commission of crimes. The Public Prosecutor's Office must proceed according to its attributions," the institution indicated through its Twitter account.

On Tuesday, a publication made on Twitter by journalist Jimmy Hernandez, editor of the newspaper El Trome, was disseminated on social networks.

"A national hero who approaches the shitty chotano and shoots him J.F. Kennedy style," wrote Hernandez in allusion to Castillo, who is a native of the province of Chota, department of Cajamarca (north).

The head of state himself has replied on his Twitter account to the denunciations and condemnations of the media and government officials against the violent words uttered by the journalist against him.

For its part, the newspaper El Trome said in a statement that it is "an independent media that never supports, never supported nor will support an act of violence, that respects the presidential image and democracy," and added that it "will take the appropriate internal measures" regarding what the journalist did.