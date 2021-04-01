    • Live
News > Peru

Peru Saw Last Presidential Debate Ahead of April 11 Elections

  • Presidential candidates Yonhy Lescano (L) and Daniel Salaverry (R), Lima, Peru, March. 30, 2021.

    Presidential candidates Yonhy Lescano (L) and Daniel Salaverry (R), Lima, Peru, March. 30, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 1 April 2021
Corruption, education, illegal migration, and access to COVID-19 vaccines were the main topics discussed last night among six candidates.

Peru's National Elections Jury (JNE) Wednesday concluded the last presidential debate, an event in which six candidates presented their promises to tackle the pandemic and corruption. 

The debate was attended by Rafael Lopez(Popular Renovation), Yonhy Lescano (Popular Action), Julio Guzman (Purple Party), Daniel Salaverry (We Are Peru), Rafael Santos (Safe Homeland), and Ciro Galvez (United National Rebirth).

Referring to corruption, Lescano assured that honesty is the solution to solve the country's serious problems. He also vowed to obtain COVID-19 patents to produce vaccines in the country.

Far-right candidate Lopez promised to purchase 40 million vaccines in the U.S. and undertake a tough migration policy, including the expulsion of illegal migrants. 

In the same line, Guzman pledged to strengthen Police investigation units to fight citizen insecurity.

In a bid to boost the economy, presidential contester Salaverry said he will exonerate from debts and fines small and medium enterprises, and invest in medical infrastructure. 

Santos committed to combat corruption in the Education Ministry to avoid false study certifications and unqualified teachers. Galvez was the only candidate to use the Quechua language even though he did not have an interpreter. 

JNE organized three presidential debates ahead of the Abril 11 elections. The only two female candidates contesting the race took to the stage on Monday. 

by teleSUR/ eh-JF
by teleSUR/ eh-JF
