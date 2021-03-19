Peru: Judge Rejects Pre-trial Detention for Martin Vizcarra

The former President allegedly received US$619,000 from construction companies while he was governor of the Moquegua Department in 2014.

Judge Maria Alvarez on Thursday rejected a preventive detention request for Peru's former President Martin Vizcarra as she considered that the politician will not try to flee or hinder the investigation.

During the two-day virtual hearing, Vizcarra proved to have a known address, family roots, a job, and personal assets.

The judge, however, prohibited him from traveling outside Lima without prior judicial authorization, communicating with other people investigated in the case, and giving statements to the press. The politician must also post a US$26,000 bond within 10 days.

"If he fails to comply with any of these rules, the verdict will be overturned and pre-trial detention will be imposed," Alvarez explained.



The Judge has high suspicions about the commission of the corruption crime and urged the Prosecutor's Office to thoroughly investigate the case.

Vizcarra is accused of receiving US$619,000 from two construction companies while he was governor of the Moquegua Department seven years ago.

Defense lawyers warned that the accusations have political undertones because they surfaced amid calls in Congress to impeach him in Nov. 2020.