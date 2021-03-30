Peru: Leftist Candidate Takes the Lead in Presidential Debate

Three polls indicate that the Together Peru candidate conquered the audience in the first debate ahead of the Abril 11 elections.

Following the first presidential debate in Peru on Monday, local outlets' polls place the left-wing candidate Veronika Mendoza first in the audience's positive opinions.

Outlet La Republica polled 3,200 online users, 60.7 percent of whom said that the Together Peru candidate was the debate's winner.

Her closest rival was Alberto Beingolea from the Popular Christian Party, with 23.8 percent of positive opinions. The other four candidates did not reach more than 6 percent of preference.

America TV surveyed over 193,000 people, 34.2 percent of whom voted for Mendoza. She was followed by the National Victory candidate George Forsyth who gained almost 43,000 positive votes.

Peru's seen twice as many deaths during the pandemic, w ~120K suspected/confirmed from Covid (3750/million). hundreds still die daily in an uncontrolled 2nd��, many w/out oxygen or ventilators. but it only has enuf vaccines for <2% of the population.

that's it, that's the tweet https://t.co/OAfUbm8OVl — Mitra Taj (@mitrataj) March 21, 2021

Another poll conducted by Latina Television coincided in placing Beingolea in second place right after Mendoza, who obtained 44 percent of favorable votes.

On Tuesday night, the second presidential debate will take place with candidates from parties Union for Peru, We Can Peru, Move Forward Peru, Free Peru, Nationalist Party, and Direct Democracy.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused over 51,635 deaths in the country, and corruption are the two red-hot topics to be most discussed among the candidates.