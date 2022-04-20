Peru: Repsol’s Questionable Techniques in Sea Cleanup

On Wednesday, Peruvian Environment Minister Modesto Montoya said Repsol is using questionable techniques to clean up beaches after an oil spill.

Concerning the oil spill that occurred on the coast of the Ventanilla district last January 15, Montoya said it had been discovered that Repsol is mixing polluted sand with clean sand to make it appear that the level of contamination has gone down.

According to the minister, the Environmental Evaluation and Oversight Agency (OEFA) has issued an order to Repsol to refrain from using this technique and demonstrate if it is an acceptable technique on an international level.

"We do not think it is appropriate that Repsol, being a company that depends on so many international resources, is causing an outrage to Peru," Montoya said, referring to the dubious deeds of which the company is being accused.

In this line, the official said that the pertinent report is being awaited to impose penalties for the oil spill. The Environmental Evaluation and Control Agency has labeled it the most significant ecological disaster to have affected Peru.

"We have found that Repsol is applying very dubious techniques. It cannot be that they are mixing clean sand with oiled sand. OEFA has ordered Repsol to stop these actions and demonstrate that it is an internationally accepted technique".

The minister went on to say that the damage caused to the seabed as a result of this disaster is terrible and irreparable, noting that it may take about ten years to repair, as all the marine fauna in these areas have been harmed.

Montoya referred to the efforts being made to environmental protection. He said that the Talara Refinery would produce economical and eco-friendly gasoline, the world's seventh most advanced according to international standards.



The Ministry of the Environment is encouraging the use of renewable energies, said Montoya, adding that windmills have been built in the desert close to the Talara refinery to benefit from the strong winds in the area.