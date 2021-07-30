Peru: President Castillo Appoints 16 Ministers

So far, his cabinet members have been active in leftist parties and actively promoted progressive causes.

On Thursday, Peru’s President Pedro Castillo appointed 16 ministers to his cabinet in a ceremony held at the Great National Theater in Lima.

The Health Ministry will be lead by Hernando Cevallos, who was the Wide Front leftist party’s leader and Castillo’s health spokesperson during the presidential campaign. The Interior Minister will be in charge of Juan Carrasco, who was an anti-corruption prosecutor of Lambayeque province.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry will be lead by sociologist Hector Bejar, who was a guerrilla fighter in the 1960s; the Defense Minister will be in charge of judge Walter Ayala; and the Development Ministry will be lead by Vice President Dina Boluarte.

The Education Ministry will be in charge of Juan Cadillo, who was recognized by "The Global Teacher Prize 2017" as one of the world's best children teachers for his use of training technologies. The Women and Vulnerable Populations Minister will be led by sociologist Anahi Durand, an active member of the New Peru leftist movement.

The Production Ministry will be lead by Ivan Quispe, who was a former member of the Broad Front, and the Foreign Trade Ministry will be in charge of Roberto Sanchez, who was president of the Together for Peru party.

The Culture Ministry will be lead by the former presidential candidate of the Runa Indigenous people's party Ciro Galvez, who took his oath dressed in a traditional Quechua costume. So far, however, the names of the ministers of economy and justice Ministers have not been revealed. On July 29, Engineer Guido Bellido was appointed as Chairman of the Council of Ministers at a symbolic swearing-in at the Pampa de la Quinua, the site where the 1824 Battle of Ayacucho was fought against the Spanish Empire. Bellido is an active member of the Free Peru party. "Our cabinet is due to the people, and it goes towards it. We will not disappoint trust," Castillo stated, adding that the Executive Power will dedicate its efforts to bring social justice to the Peruvians.