Miguel Diaz-Canel and Pedro Castillo Hold First Phone Call

The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, held a fruitful and cordial telephone exchange with the president-elect of Peru, Pedro Castillo Terrones.

According to a message shared today on the social network Twitter, the Cuban leader reiterated his congratulations to Castillo Terrones for his historic victory and the bicentennial of that nation's independence.

Likewise, Díaz-Canel ratified the will to develop historic ties of friendship between the peoples of Cuba and Peru.

Sostuve fraternal conversación telefónica con el presidente electo del Perú @PedroCastilloTe, a quien reiteré felicitaciones por su histórica victoria y el bicentenario de la Independencia.

Ratifiqué voluntad de desarrollar vínculos históricos de amistad entre nuestros pueblos. pic.twitter.com/7YKhQi0zgG — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) July 29, 2021

"I had a fraternal telephone conversation with the president-elect of Peru @PedroCastilloTe, to whom I reiterated my congratulations on his historic victory and the bicentennial of Independence.

I reaffirmed my willingness to develop historical ties of friendship between our peoples."

The newly elected Peruvian president, Pedro Castillo Terrones, assumed the presidency on Wednesday for the five-year term 2021-2025; among the main challenges of his administration are to unite a nation deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.