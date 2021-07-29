    • Live
Miguel Diaz-Canel and Pedro Castillo Hold First Phone Call

  • The president of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated Pedro Castillo of Peru upon assuming the presidency on July 28, 2021.

    The president of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated Pedro Castillo of Peru upon assuming the presidency on July 28, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/@PartidoPSUV

Published 29 July 2021
The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, held a fruitful and cordial telephone exchange with the president-elect of Peru, Pedro Castillo Terrones.

According to a message shared today on the social network Twitter, the Cuban leader reiterated his congratulations to Castillo Terrones for his historic victory and the bicentennial of that nation's independence.

Likewise, Díaz-Canel ratified the will to develop historic ties of friendship between the peoples of Cuba and Peru.

"I had a fraternal telephone conversation with the president-elect of Peru @PedroCastilloTe, to whom I reiterated my congratulations on his historic victory and the bicentennial of Independence.
I reaffirmed my willingness to develop historical ties of friendship between our peoples."

The newly elected Peruvian president, Pedro Castillo Terrones, assumed the presidency on Wednesday for the five-year term 2021-2025; among the main challenges of his administration are to unite a nation deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

