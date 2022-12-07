Pedro Castillo, Ousted President of Peru Arrested

Hours before his arrest, Pedro Castillo announced the dissolution of Congress and decreed a government of exception.

This Wednesday, the Peruvian Congress approved a motion of vacancy against Pedro Castillo, who is being held at the Prefecture headquarters after being arrested by the National Police.

The State Attorney General, Daniel Soria, has filed a criminal complaint against the now former President Castillo for the unconstitutional measure adopted.

Castillo is being held at the Lima prefecture. The Attorney General, Patricia Benavides, and Marita Barreto, prosecutor in charge of the Special Team of Prosecutors against Corruption of Powers, which is investigating Castillo for alleged corruption crimes, arrived at the place.

The Peruvian Congress dismissed Pedro Castillo for "moral incapacity," with 101 votes in favor out of a total of 130 congressmen, 6 votes against and 11 abstentions. The President's decision to dissolve Congress and reorganize the judicial system was thus ignored.

Dina Boluarte assumes the Presidency of Peru after the Peruvian Congress dismissed Pedro Castillo.

The temporary dissolution of Congress and the establishment of a national emergency government were ordered by Castillo hours before the third vote of no confidence motion against him since taking office 16 months ago.

The former President also decreed a curfew throughout the country starting this Wednesday at 22.00 local time (03.00 GMT on Thursday).

Dina Boluarte, First Vice President, is the Head of State by constitutional succession.