Peru’s Crisis Prompts Reaction From Latin American Leaders

The decision of the Peruvian Congress to dismiss Pedro Castillo has been rejected by leaders and governments in Mexico, Bolivia, Colombia and Chile.

On Wednesday, December 7, the Peruvian Congress approved the dismissal of President Pedro Castillo for "moral incapacity," with 101 votes in favor, 6 against and 10 abstentions.

The now former President was arrested by the National Police after announcing the dissolution of Congress and the establishment of an emergency government.



Amidst this political scenario, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said: "(...) we consider it regrettable that, due to the interests of the economic and political elites, since the beginning of Pedro Castillo's legitimate presidency, an atmosphere of confrontation and hostility has been maintained against him until leading him to make decisions that have served his adversaries to consummate his dismissal with the sui generis precept of moral incapacity."

"I hope that human rights will be respected and that there will be democratic stability for the benefit of the people," AMLO added.



The former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, expressed his deep concern over the political crisis in Peru and said, "We see once again that the Peruvian oligarchy and the U.S. empire do not accept that union and indigenous leaders reach the government to work for the people."

"We ask that security, the right to life and peaceful and democratic coexistence be respected. That the Constitution and the highest interests of the Peruvian people be respected above all."

Colombia also sent a message through a communiqué from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "Colombia condemns all attacks against democracy, wherever they come from, and recalls that democracy demands the recognition of the popular will expressed both in the elections for president and for congress," said the Ministry, which called for dialogue among all political actors in favor of democracy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Argentina joined the call for the protection of democratic institutions, as did the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile on behalf of the Government: "Our country emphatically calls for respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, and reaffirms its commitment to democracy and dialogue as the way to overcome this complex moment."

Lawyer and Vice President Dina Boluarte, 60 years old, was sworn in as the new President of Peru by the Peruvian Congress. This is in accordance with the presidential succession regime established in Article 115 of the Constitution.