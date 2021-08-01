Peru: PM Bellido Calls on to Dialogue to All Political Sectors

Bellido reminded the development of the country and the solution to the problems of Peruvians is over any political discrepancies.

On Sunday, Peru's Prime Minister Guido Bellido announced he will hold a round of dialogues with all interested parties in the Congress.

The rounds of dialogue started already with the Congressmen of his Peru Libre party, and the next one will be with the members of Acción Popular in the morning hours of Aug. 3.

Bellido said that also Admiral Montoya accepted his proposal for dialogue, but the date has yet to be defined.

The PM called on the sectors that had not answered his proposal and reminded them that the development of the country and the solution to the problems of Peruvians is over any political discrepancies.

���� Damage reported after a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 in the center of city of #Piura on the northern coast of #Peru. pic.twitter.com/mvKhXcMeUk — GLOBAL NEWS NEXUS (@globalnwsnexus) July 31, 2021

The new Council of Ministers will begin its work on Aug. 4 and will hold sessions every Wednesday. In this first meeting, they will agree on the date of presentation to the Congress, which must give the vote of confidence to the newly appointed cabinet.

Bellido also stated the second work meeting will take place in Piura with the participation of the local mayors to discuss the main problems of the region, especially those related to the last July 30 earthquake.

Recently, President Pedro Castillo visited the area on the occasion of the earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale, which has left at least 41 injured and economic damages.