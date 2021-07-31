Peru: Castillo Appoints Economy and Justice Ministers

Previously, Castillo appointed the other 16 ministers, many of them militants of leftist forces.

On Friday, Peru's President Pedro Castillo completed his cabinet after appointing Pedro Francke as Economy Minister and Anibal Torres as Justice and Human Rights Minister.

"For a sustained advance towards good living, for equal opportunities without distinction of gender, ethnic identity or sexual orientation, for democracy and national consensus," Francke swore during the ceremony.

The Economy Minister was Castillo's economic spokesman during the last weeks. He previously held positions at the World Bank (WB), was a consultant for the International Labor Organization (ILO), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

In Peru, he worked as a Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP)'s official, EsSalud General Manager (2011-2012) and Executive Director of the Cooperation Fund for Social Development (Foncodes) between 2001 and 2002.

Peru's new leftist President Pedro Castillo has appointed socialist economist Guido Bellido, from the indigenous Quechua community, as prime minister, the second most powerful role in his government https://t.co/RP8qVwACj1 — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) July 29, 2021

"He (Pedro Francke) has our full backing for implementing, without corruption in the country, the economic policy of stability expressed in the bicentennial plan," the already appointed Prime Minister Guido Bellido said.

Meanwhile, Torres is a 78-year-old lawyer, who led the legal defense of the Peru Libre party against the wave of claims filed by right-wing Keiko Fujimori to prevent her defeat in the June 6 Presidential Elections.

On Thursday, President Casillo appointed the other 16 ministers, many of them militants of leftist forces. Among most renowned are Vice President Dina Boluarte, who is also Minister of Development and Social Inclusion, Foreign Minister Hector Bejar, and Health Minister Doctor Hernando Ceballos.