Peru: New March Towards Lima Advances in Tense Calm

Among other things, the "Third Takeover of Lima" demands the release of hundreds of citizens detained during the protests that began in 2022.

On Wednesday, thousands of Peruvians managed to arrive in Lima to demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress, the advancement of general elections, and the establishment of a Constituent Assembly.

Without fear of the threats issued by the Bouluarte regime, Indigenous farmers, workers, and students are executing the "Third Takeover of Lima," which will include massive concentrations in emblematic sites of the capital city starting at 4:00 p.m. local time.

The main anti-government rallies will take place in squares such as Dos de Mayo, San Martin, Mayor, and Bolivar. Large concentrations of people are also expected in front of the Congress, the Municipal Theater, the Segura Theater, the National Library, convents and churches.

Since Peru is under a state of emergency, citizens moved from rural areas to Lima in small groups to avoid being stopped on their way by over 24,000 police officers that Boluarte deployed specifically for this date.

The tweet reads, "Arequipa's Arms Square is full to repudiate the Boluarte and Otarola's regime. Out with the murderer Dina. National march. Takeover of Lima. Dina, resign."

In order to prevent eventual obstructions, the National Single Central of Peruvian Farmers Roundabouts (CUNARC) and the General Confederation of Peruvian Workers (CGP) also called for peaceful marches and rallies in the provincial capitals.

As of Wednesday noon, there had been no confrontations with the police in Lima, where people from places like Piura, Cusco, Arequipa, Apurimac, Cajamarca, La Libertad, Amazonas, Juli, Acora Zepita, and Huacallani were already present.

The "Third Takeover of Lima" also demands the release of hundreds of citizens detained during the protests that began on December 7, 2022, when Congress dismissed President Pedro Castillo accusing him of having attempted a coup.

The current protests have been joined by renowned political leaders such as former President Martin Vizcarra and former presidential candidate Veronika Mendoza.