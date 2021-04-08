Peru: National Polls Forecast Low Turnout In Election Day

Given that none of the 18 candidates will win the presidency this Sunday, the country is likely to hold a second round of elections on June 6.

A survey by the Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP) on Wednesday showed that the COVID-19 health crisis and the apathy felt by the people for the presidential elections could lead to a low turnout at the polls on April 11.

"Peruvians have no favorite candidates among the 18 parties that are running for the elections," the IEP stated and informed there would be a technical tie among the front-runners.

The center-right-wing Popular Action Party's candidate Yonhy Lescano leads the voting intention, with 10 percent of the votes in his favor. The leftist Veronika Mendoza and the right-wing candidate Hernando de Soto would be tied in second place with 9 percent of the votes.

According to these figures, none of them win the presidency, so the country will have to hold a second round of elections on June 6.

Twenty-five percent of people surveyed are undecided or support a blank or spoiled vote. The figure is five times higher than that one received by the candidates who have a slight lead. "The nominees have failed to address the population's demands regarding education, security, health, and justice," political scientist Denisse Rodriguez-Olivari said. "Although voting is mandatory, citizens are afraid of getting infected," she said, recalling that "their fear is justified: Peru is one of the most affected countries".