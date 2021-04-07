Peru: Top Court Denies Arrest of Ex-President Vizcarra

He is accused of corruption during his term as governor of the Moquegua region between 2011 and 2014.

Peru's Court of Appeals on Tuesday rejected a request for preventive detention against former President Martin Vizcarra (2018-2020).

Nevertheless, the Court kept an order prohibiting Vizcarra from traveling outside his locality without prior judicial authorization and raised bail to US$70,000.

He also cannot communicate with co-defendants, witnesses, experts, and the media related to the case.

The preventive detention request was filed by the "Car Wash" special team over an alleged bribery case committed by Vizcarra during his term as Moquegua region governor (2011-2014).

The Prosecutor Office demanded 18 months of preventive arrest against the ex-president for aggravated collusion, illicit association, and improper passive bribery crimes. A lower court denied this petition on March 18

The accusations hold that he received bribes from the Obrainsa-Astaldi and ICCGSA-Incot construction consortiums for an irrigation project in Lomas de Ilo and the Moquegua's Regional Hospital.

Vizcarra, who is contesting the April 11 elections for a congressional seat, was disqualified by Congress over "permanent moral incapacity" in Nov. 2020.

