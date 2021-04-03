Peru To Gradually Restart Face-To-Face Classes in Rural Areas

Schools in the Amazonas, Huanuco, Loreto, San Martin, and La Libertad departments will be allowed to open doors after health certification.

Peru's Education Minister Ricardo Cuenca informed that over 17,000 schools in rural areas will be able to progressively start on-site classes as of April 19.

Representing 15.9 percent of the country's schools, these educational institutions are mainly located in the Amazonas, Huanuco, Loreto, San Martin, and La Libertad departments.

After proper health certification, some 633,862 students and 52,619 teachers might return to on-site classes in these territories. Attention will be paid to Special Basic Education Centers.

Funds will be also allocated for the purchase of washbasins and face masks to observe health protocols in schools.

Peru, Datum poll:



Presidential election (2nd round)



Lescano (AP, centre): 58% (-4)

Mendoza (JPP, left): 42% (+4)



Lescano (AP, centre): 64% (+3)

Forsyth (VN, centre-right): 36% (-3)

...



+/- vs. 18-21 March '21



Fieldwork: 27-29 March '21

Sample size: 1,206#Elecciones2021PE pic.twitter.com/z5RA5LAdIr — America Elects (@AmericaElige) April 1, 2021

Cuenca also announced that teachers and other educational personnel will not be vaccinated due to the lack of COVID-19 vaccines.

Besides securing vaccines through the COVAX facility, Peru purchased doses from the pharmaceuticals Sinopharm, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca. At least, 575,057 people had received the first dose so far.

As of Saturday morning, this Andean country had confirmed 1,568,345 COVID-19 cases and 52,331 related deaths.