Peru To Witness Debates Among 18 Presidential Candidates

The debates will be focused on issues related to the pandemic, education, security, public integrity, and corruption.

For three days starting on Monday, Peru's National Jury of Elections will organize face-to-face presidential debates among 18 candidates who will participate in the April 11 elections.

The debates will be focused on such issues as the pandemic, education, security, public integrity, and corruption.

Among the first candidates to take the floor this Monday are the National Victory candidate George Forsyth and the Together Peru representative Veronika Mendoza, who are leading voting intention polls.

The conservative Popular Force leader Keiko Fujimori will also participate in the first round of debates, together with candidates from the Broad Front, Alliance for Progress, and Cristian Popular parties.

Peru, CPI poll:



Presidential election



Lescano (AP, centre): 18% (-2)

Forsyth (VN, centre-right): 14% (+1)

Fujimori (FP, right): 12% (+1)

Mendoza (JPP, left): 9% (-1)

...



Fieldwork: 19-23 March '21

Sample size: 1,600#Elecciones2021 pic.twitter.com/vT4SIDPD1s — America Elects (@AmericaElige) March 26, 2021

Arguments will take place the following days among candidates from the We can Peru, Free Peru, Nationalist Party, Move Foward, Direct Democracy, Union for Peru, Popular Renovation, Purple Party, Popular Action, and other political alliances.

Voting intention polls show a high level of disinterest among Peruvians who are called to elect the president, vice presidents, lawmakers, and representatives for the Andean Parliament.

Last week, the National Office of Electoral Processes recalled that voting is mandatory. Fines will apply to people who do not attend polling stations.