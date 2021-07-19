Fujimori Loses Last Appeals To Delay Castillo's Proclamation

Previously, she filed 1.500 legal actions to delay the official publication of the electoral results for a month and a half.

Popular Force (PF) candidate Keiko Fujimori, who continues to denounce fraud in the presidential elections, lost on Monday her last appeals to the electoral authorities to delay the proclamation of Free Peru (FP) candidate Pedro Castillo as president-elect of this South American country.

So far, the plenary of the National Jury of Elections (JNE) has ultimately rejected all of Fujimori's appeals to annul the election results. With no more challenges to resolve, the JNE is now ready to process the decentralized minutes of results issued by all the Special Electoral Juries (JEE) that make up the Peruvian electoral system.

During the last week, Fujimori's latest appeals rejected by the JNE sought to annul the decentralized electoral results issued by five JEEs. On Sunday, the ordinary courts also rejected a lawsuit to annul the entire electoral process.

These challenges were the last card by which Fujimori tried to stop Castillo's official nomination. Previously, she filed hundreds of legal actions and delayed the official publication of the electoral results for a month and a half.

"After her defeat at the polls, Keiko Fujimori filed around 1,500 contemptible and reckless challenges. All of them were rejected by the 60 JEE and by the JNE plenary. Today, Monday, it is all over," the Free Peru lawyer Ronald Gamarra said.

Dictator Alberto Fujimori's daughter ran for president even though she faces money laundering charges that could condemn her up to 30 years in prison.

The National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) stated that Castillo got 50.12 percent of the valid votes during the ballot held on June 6. The transfer of power should take place on July 28, the day on which Peru commemorates 200 years of its independence.