Peru Demands at the UN Normalizing Russian Fertilizer Exports

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, demanded on Tuesday from the headquarters of the United Nations that fertilizer exports from Russia be normalized to avoid further damage to poor farmers within the context of the global food crisis.

"It is necessary to give continuity to the agreement allowing the export of grain from Ukraine and, as the (UN) secretary general has pointed out, to make arrangements to normalize Russian fertilizer exports, the shortage of which is burdening the poorest farmers in the developing world," the head of state said in his address during the general debate of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

The head of state warned that it is "indispensable" to avoid economic sanctions if they jeopardize the planet's food security and violate the human right to food.

On the other hand, Castillo reaffirmed his government's will to resolve the Russian military operation in Ukraine through diplomatic negotiations "that include the interests of all parties at the same time."

