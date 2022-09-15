Peru: Censure Motion Against Minister for Alleged Corruption

The decision of the Peruvian Congress plenary against the Minister of Transportation and Communications was taken with 94 votes in favor, 14 against and eight abstentions.

On Thursday, a motion of censure against the Minister of Transportation and Communications, Geiner Alvarado, was approved in the plenary of Congress "with 94 votes in favor, 14 against and eight abstentions."

The Public Prosecutor's Office investigations show that Geiner Alvarado, Minister of Housing, Construction and Sanitation (2021-2022), was part of a mafia dedicated to the concession of public works to private companies in exchange for economic benefits.

In addition, Alvarado has three other charges for alleged acts of corruption; thus, the plenary of Congress said he is not qualified to exercise public office.

According to Article 132 of the Political Constitution and Article 86 (b) of the Parliament's Rules of Procedure, the minister must resign from office, and the Head of State must accept his resignation within 72 hours.

Next September 21, at 10:00 in the morning, the hearing on the impediment to leave the country for 36 months will be held against the censored Minister of Transportation, Geiner Alvarado.

Peru's Vice Minister of Transport and Communications, Luis Rivera, resigned from his post on September 10 after being sentenced to six years in prison for corruption.