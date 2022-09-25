COVID-19 Vaccination of Children Under 5 Begins in Peru

The Peruvian Ministry of Health (Minsal) announced this Sunday the beginning of the vaccination process for children between 6 months and 4 years of age.

This was announced by the Minsal last Wednesday after the arrival in the country of a first batch of 1.5 million pediatric vaccines from the Moderna laboratory. A second batch of 1 499 900 doses is expected to arrive on September 28.

The plan consists of immunizing 2 404 106 children under 5 years of age. The head of the General Directorate of Strategic Public Health Interventions, Alexis Holguin, said the process will begin this Sunday in Metropolitan Lima and will be extended from next week to the different regions of the country.

According to the ministry, ten vaccination brigades will be deployed in homes in three areas of the Belen neighborhood, in the district of Comas, in the north of the Peruvian capital.

Minsal's latest update on COVID-19 vaccination in the country indicates that a total of 83 790 285 doses have been administered. 20 681 945 have been immunized with the third dose showing an 80.8 percent progress in vulnerable population while 72.4 percent of the general population has been administered with this dose.

¡Iniciamos con la vacunación contra #COVID19 de las niñas y niños de 6 meses a 4 años 11 meses! En Collique, Luca, de 7 meses, recibió su 1ra dosis en compañía de sus padres. Así como él, más pequeños de todo el país están siendo protegidos. #LoVacunoLoProtejo ✨�� pic.twitter.com/cTwp8HokYU — Ministerio de Salud (@Minsa_Peru) September 25, 2022

We start with the vaccination against COVID19 of girls and boys from 6 months to 4 years 11 months! In Collique, Luca, 7 months old, received his 1st dose in the company of his parents. Just like him, smaller children from all over the country are being protected.

The latest official report, published this Saturday by the Minsa, reported 351 new cases and 6 deaths, while another 583 people remain hospitalized in medical centers, 154 of them in intensive care units (ICU).

Official figures detail that Peru has reached a total of 4 140 874 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 216 473 deaths.

The positive cases of COVID-19 continue to "decrease week by week by more than 5%," according to the Peruvian Health Minister, Jorge Lopez, who last Wednesday announced some measures of relaxation, including the mandatory use of masks only in public transport, in hospitals or for people with respiratory diseases. In addition, the mandatory presentation of the vaccination card to enter closed public places will be only for people arriving from abroad.