Peru: Governors Testify in President Boluarte's Rolexgate Case

On Friday, Dina Boluarte is expected to testify about bank deposits, jewelry, and luxury watches that were not included in her asset declaration.

On Thursday, the Attorney General's Office received testimonies from the Governor of Cusco, Wilfredo Oscorima, and the Governor of Ayacucho, Wilfredo Oscorima. This occurred amid the investigation against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte for illicit enrichment.

After a meeting that lasted more than an hour, Governor Oscorima left the Attorney General's Office without answering questions from the journalists who were awaiting him.

Previously, an investigation published by the Latina channel revealed that he purchased a Rolex watch with the same characteristics as those owned by Boluarte.

Governor Salcedo handed over two Rolex watches and said that he didn't need his "door broken down," referring to the raid on Boluarte's residence over the weekend.

"The Ayacucho governor gave me the watch because he saw that my wrist was empty. I accepted it without realizing it was a Rolex and without thinking that the cameras would focus on my wrist," Salcedo told the press and apologized for these "trivial acts."

On Friday, President Boluarte must appear before the Attorney General's Office to testify about bank deposits of unknown origin, valuable jewelry, and luxury watches that were not included in her asset declaration.

Gustavo Adrianzen, the president of the Council of Ministers, trusts that the statements will clarify what happened and hopes that the Attorney General's Office will close the investigation.

He also stated that the US$27 million appearing in the Ayacucho government's accounts come from a transfer made by the Executive Branch for the construction of a soccer stadium for the celebration of the Bicentennial Bolivarian Games.

