Peru: Fujimori Supporters Defame Foreign Journalists

On Wednesday, the Association of Foreign Press of Peru (APEP) condemned a campaign of harassment and defamation against some of its members during the second round of elections.

The electoral polarization fostered by right-wing parties has created adverse working conditions for international correspondents. APEP pointed out that impartial information became a motive for intolerance towards journalists.

Regarding these smear campaigns, the organization highlighted the cases of Jacqueline Fowks and Paola Ugaz, two reporters who are being harassed through social networks.

Keiko Fujimori's sympathizers criticize the electoral coverage of these journalists, whom they accuse of having a bias in favor of the winning candidate Pedro Castillo and not backing the right-wing’s allegations of fraud.

