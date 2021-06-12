Peru: 49 Congresswomen Elected for the 2021-2026 Period

Free Peru (PL) and Popular Force (FP) parties are the benches with more female representation.

Peru's National Jury of Elections (JNE) delivered the credentials to 130 lawmakers, 49 of whom are women who obtained a seat for the parliamentary period 2021-2026.

The new Congress will have the highest number of congresswomen in the last 20 years.

Free Peru (PL) and Popular Force (FP) parties are the benches with more female representation with 11 congresswomen each, followed by the Alliance for Progress (AP) with eight representatives.

Popular Action (AP), Popular Renovation (RP), and Move Forward (AP) parties secured four seats for female parliamentarians, while Together for Peru (JP) gained three seats.

"In #Peru, the people celebrated together with the new president, professor Pedro Castillo, as well as the defeat of Fujimorism that tried to steal the elections, they shouted at the top of their lungs:



A conscious people already have a President !!#PedroCastilloPresidente2021" https://t.co/mBU0cmjsJN — J.F. Zarama (@jfzed) June 11, 2021

The Purple Party (PM), with two elected congresswomen, We Can Peru (PP) and We are Peru (SP), with only one seat each, are the parties with the least female representation in the new Congress.

Peru's 2021 General Elections took place on April 11 to elect the new President, Vice Presidents, lawmakers, and representatives for the Andean Parliament.

The election runoff were held on June 6 when PL leftist candidate Pedro Castillo contested FP right-wing representative Keiko Fujimori. As of Saturday morning, Castillo obtained 50.2 percent of the votes over Fujimori, who got 49.9 percent.