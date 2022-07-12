Peru's President Meets With UNCTAD's Top Official

On Tuesday, the Peruvian President held a meeting with the Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Lima's Government Palace hosted the meeting celebrated between Peruvian President Pedro Castillo and the Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Rebeca Grynspan.

The session's main objective was to treat cooperation activities to contribute to the reactivation of Peru's economy. Promoting sustainable and inclusive development was also on the agenda of the meeting.

Foreign Affairs Minister Cesar Landa; General Director for Economic Affairs, Ambassador María Eugenia Echeverria; Permanent Representative of Peru at International Organizations based in Geneva, Ambassador Luis Juan Chuquihuara; and Resident Coordinator of the United Nations System Igor Garafulic attended the meeting as well.

Lima-based Torre Tagle Palace —the Foreign Affairs Ministry headquarters hosted last Monday Foreign Affairs Minister Landa and UNCTAD Secretary-General Grynspan, where they signed a letter of intent to promote cooperation opportunities and for the development of projects and capacity programs in various areas of economic and social activity in the Andean country.

�� Ms. @RGrynspan @UNCTAD’s Secretary General, UN Resident Coord. @GarafulicIgor met President @PedroCastilloTe and offered their support to advance in trade, investment, finance and technology as vehicles to fight food insecurity in the context of cascading global crises. pic.twitter.com/ZKe6yha6hM — Naciones Unidas Perú (@ONUPeru) July 12, 2022

The Peruvian Foreign Minister commented on the importance of developing key areas, such as the internationalization of MSMEs, digital economy, sustainable management of marine resources for the benefit of vulnerable populations, and economic empowerment of women, as well as other areas.