UN: Bolivia Asks for Peace and Blames Capitalism for Conflicts

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
I have already subscribed | Do not show this message again
Boletines
Your email has been successfully registered.
The President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, advocated for world peace in his speech at the seventieth session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and accused the transnational corporations of the capitalist system of generating global conflicts.
"We propose to declare the world as a zone of peace. In this sense, we express our concern for the considerable number of armed conflicts that plague humanity. Many are promoted by the war transnationals, but also by the desire to impose a political and economic order functional to the interests of capitalism," he said in his speech.