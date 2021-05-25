Peru: Congress Convenes Session To Investigate VRAEM Massacre

On Monday, Armed Forces Joint Command officials initially reported the killing of 18 people in the Valley of the Apurimac, Ene, and Mantaro rivers.

Peru's Congress convened a hearing to address the recent assassinations in the Vraem region attributed by the government to the Shining Path guerrilla.

On Monday, Armed Forces Joint Command officials initially reported the killing of 18 people in the Vizcatan district in the Valley of the Apurimac, Ene, and Mantaro rivers (VRAEM).

Defense Minister Nuria Esparch attributed the massacre to Shining Path militias commanded by Quispe Palomino in areas where drug trafficking networks operate.

The Justice and Human Rights Commission summoned Esparch, the Interior, Justice, and the Attorney General ministers to clarify the event and define actions to hold the responsible accountable.



#TodayInHistory Militants of the dreaded Maoist outfit Shining Path( Sendero Luminoso) attack a polling station in Chuschi, Peru in 1980, on eve of Presidential Elections, starting a deadly internal civil war that continues to date, and has seen around 700, 000 dead. pic.twitter.com/Q7x0R8FIB4 — History Under Your Feet (@HistorifyToday) May 17, 2021

The attack resulted in the deaths of at least ten men, six women, and two children in a bar area, where pamphlets encouraging Peruvians to abstain from voting in the upcoming June 6 runoff elections were found.

Condemning the massacre, the Ombudsman's Office called for attention to the surviving victims, especially children and relatives of the murdered persons.

"I strongly repudiate the Vraem's massacre. I have ordered the deployment of Armed Forces and Police patrols in the area so that this terrorist act does not go unpunished," President Francisco Sagasti tweeted.