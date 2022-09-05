Peru's President Denies Accusations Before Attorney General

"We have not come to harm the country," President Pedro Castillo said, assuring that he remains "firm to lead the destinies" of Peru.

On Monday, Peru's President Pedro Castillo attended the Attorney General's Office to testify in three out of six cases of alleged corruption opened against him.

"We have emphatically denied and rejected the accusations," he said, stressing that he will testify again once the information in all the investigations is gathered.

In a hearing at the office of Attorney General Patricia Benavides, Castillo responded to accusations of alleged crimes of personal cover-up and criminal organization that were set after the dismissal of former Interior Minister Mariano Gonzalez.

He has also testified about the bidding made by the state-owned company Petroperu for the purchase of biodiesel from Heaven Petroleum as well as the alleged irregularities in the regulations approved in favor of the Anguia district in the Chota province.

Vice President @CFKArgentina denounces the escalation of lawfare against popular governments around Latin America. pic.twitter.com/dtfynivzSZ — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) August 23, 2022

Later, Castillo's lawyer, Benji Espinoza told journalists that the Peruvian President "is completely innocent of all the charges falsely attributed to him," adding that he did not intervene in any way in the purchase of biodiesel.

"The President did not, do not, and will not cover up for anyone," his lawyer said, referring to the case of Mariano Gonzalez, who accused the Peruvian President of having fired him to hinder the capture of former minister Juan Silva and his nephew Fray Vasquez.

"Castillo is not hiding," Espinoza said, stressing that the President "chose to collaborate with the investigations. And he will do so as many times as he is summoned."