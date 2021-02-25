Peru Allows Euthanasia for Woman With Incurable Disease

The physicians involved in this euthanasia case will be exempted from punishment.

Lima's Superior Court Thursday allowed euthanasia for Ana Estrada, a 44-year-old psychologist who suffers from an incurable disease.

Judge Luis Ramirez ordered to respect Estrada's decision to end her life whenever she decides and urged health authorities to elaborate a protocol for the fulfillment of her wish.

Estrada suffers from polymyositis, a degenerative disease that weakens her muscles and keeps her mostly in bed. She is the first person in Peru to publicly request the right to decide when to die.

Peruvian law criminalizes euthanasia with up to three years in prison. The physicians involved in this case, however, will be exempted from punishment.

The sentence, which may be appealed by the Health Ministry and the Justice Ministry does not open the possibility of more euthanasias. For it will only apply to Estrada's case.

In 2020, with the help of the Ombudsman's Office, Estrada filed a petition for the government to let her die when she requests it.

"Today, a big door has opened for me. I don't want to die, but I want to live by making my own decisions," the Peruvian psychologist said.