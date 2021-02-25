Peru to Compensate Victims of Forced Sterilizations

Hundreds of thousands of Indigenous women and men were the victims of forced sterilizations in the 1990s. At least 18 of them died during the surgery.

Peru's Congress this week passed a law that will allow the compensation of victims of forced sterilizations that occurred during President Alberto Fujimori's administration (1990-2000).

The law, which was promoted by Indigenous activist Tania Pariona, is part of the 2006 Integral Reparation Plan (PIR) created to compensate victims of human rights violations.

"We have fought for many years to demand justice, truth, and reparations," said Esther Mogollon, the advisor of the Peruvian Women Affected by Forced Sterilizations'.

"The new law is a big step, although there is still a long way to go to achieve justice," she pointed out adding that the news comes to light just days before Fujimori faces justice over forced sterilizations.

#Peru | The Attorney General's Office will present charges against former president Alberto Fujimori, his health ministers, and other former officials over the forced sterilizations of thousands of women from 1996 to 2000.https://t.co/tIgh13k6ko — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 11, 2021

On March 1, a judge will decide whether he will open criminal proceedings against Fujimori, who is currently in prison for crimes against humanity.

Over 350,000 women and 25,000 men were sterilized against their will during his administration as part of a plan to reduce the birth rate in the country's rural and Indigenous communities. At least 18 people died during the surgery.

For these crimes, authorities will also bring to Justice former Health Ministers Eduardo Yong, Marino Costa, and Alejandro Aguinaga.