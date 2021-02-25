Peru To Apply a Curfew in Provinces With High COVID-19 Rates

Peru's Cabinet Chief Violeta Bermudez on Wednesday announced the lifting of the nationwide quarantine and the approval of a curfew on provinces with extreme COVID-19 risk levels.
RELATED:
Peruvian Lawmakers to Be Tested to Discard Illegal Vaccinations
The decision cancels the quarantine imposed on Jan. 31 and extended until Feb. 28 in response to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
From March 1 to 14, the provincial curfews will be in effect from 9:00 pm until 4:00 am. A nationwide "social immobilization" will also be implemented on Sundays.
Currently, there are 24 departments under a COVID-19 extreme risk label, including Lima and 166 districts at very high or high-risk alerts.
Bermudez noted that the new measures respond to both a slight improvement in COVID-19 indicators and the need to reactivate the economy.
As of Wednesday, 204.000 people had been vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese Sinopharm laboratory.
So far, Peru has also reached agreements with Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility (COVAX) for the purchase of over 35 million vaccines.