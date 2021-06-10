Pedro Castillo Leads Peruvian Election, With 100% of Votes In

The Peruvian electoral entity (ONPE) specified that it is still necessary to count the minutes observed by the Special Electoral Jury to conclude the vote-counting process.

The National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) published this Thursday the results of the second round of elections to elect the new president of Peru, with the winner being the candidate for Peru Libre, Pedro Castillo, with 50.19 percent of the valid votes after 100 percent of the processed reports.

Through the web portal enabled to show the progress of the scrutiny process, the entity specified that Castillo obtained 8,800,486 votes, against the 8,730,712 of his opponent for the Popular Force party, Keiko Fujimori, which represents 49.80 percent of the votes. According to data related to valid votes presented by the ONPE, Pedro Castillo leads Keiko Fujimori with a difference of 0.39 percent.

According to the head of the ONPE, Piero Corvetto Salinas, "we have reached 100 percent of the processed tally sheets, the first significant milestone in the computation of results. However, there are still pending minutes in the JEE (Special Jury of Elections) to conclude with the whole process of vote counting.

Bolivia's President Luis Arce congratulates President-elect of Peru, Pedro Castillo.



"The Patria Grande joins forces to continue the struggle for a tomorrow with justice and equality for the peoples."

Through his account on the social media network Twitter, Salinas expressed his gratitude to "the thousands of "blue vests" of the ONPE who carried out a safe, quiet, clean and transparent election, as we promised."

Presidential candidate Castillo has made several calls to the population to remain vigilant of the count and thus defend each vote, respecting the will of the Peruvian people.

For her part, candidate Fujimori has denounced alleged irregularities in the counting process of the votes cast on June 6.