Peru: President Sagasti Rejects Accusations of Electoral Fraud

Peru's President Francisco Sagasti on Friday mentioned that the information provided by international observers ratifies that the second round of the presidential elections took place in a normal manner.
"So far, the institutions in charge of the electoral process have informed us that everything has taken place in an orderly and calm manner," he said and emphasized that there is no evidence to justify political actors using the word "fraud."
"I see no reason to let this process be tainted. I have total confidence in the autonomy and efficiency of the electoral authorities," Sagasti added and warned that he would not allow his words to be twisted by the enemies of democracy.
To avoid unnecessary conflicts, he also asked Popular Force candidate Keiko Fujimori and Free Peru candidate Pedro Castillo to wait for the official results.
On Friday afternoon, Sagasti will hold a meeting with the mission of observers from the Organization of American States (OAS) to officially receive their report on the June 6 elections.
Meanwhile, the current Peruvian president ratified that the reports of other observation missions indicate that the entire electoral process took place in a clean and transparent manner.
So far, Pedro Castillo has obtained 50.18 percent of the ballots cast on Sunday. The far-right politician Keiko Fujimori got 49.80 percent of the votes.