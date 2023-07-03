    • Live
Perpetrator of Shooting at Moldova’s Chisinau Airport Dies

    July 4 was declared a national day of mourning for the victims of the Chisinau airport attack. Jun. 3, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@iamdenya_de

Published 3 July 2023
Opinion

The Tajik citizen was wanted in Tajikistan for kidnapping a banker.
 

The General Police Inspectorate of Moldova said on Monday that the citizen who shot two security officers at Chisinau International Airport last week has died. 

"The man accused of double murder at Chisinau airport has died," the police reported on their Telegram channel. During his arrest, the Tajik national, identified as Rustam Ashurov, 43, suffered gunshot wounds.

He was under medical surveillance and guarded by police in a serious condition, unconscious, with part of his lung surgically removed.

According to the head of the inspectorate, Viorel Cernauteanu, the perpetrator refused to negotiate with the special police force. 

On June 30, Ashurov was denied entry into Chisinau. As he was being escorted to the waiting room for deportation, he grabbed a customs officer's gun and shot him and an airport security officer. 

He had reportedly arrived in Moldova on a flight from Türkiye and was seeking to hide in European Union (EU) countries after a criminal investigation was launched against him. 

According to police, Ashurov is a member of a criminal group and is wanted in Tajikistan for a case of kidnapping a banker. Tajikistan's Prosecutor General's Office stated after Friday's attack that Ashurov was wanted in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a bank vice president in Dushanbe, the country's capital, on June 23.

Moldova has declared July 4 a day of national mourning for the victims of the Chisinau international airport attack.

by teleSUR/ GSD
